No injuries in Flying Fijians camp

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians camp is injury free with all players of the 33-member squad available for the Rugby World Cup.

Fiji’s rehab list of players which included Meli Derenalagi, Josua Tuisova and Peni Ravai are back to training with the main squad.

Controversy has surrounded the start of the RWC, with big teams walking into the tournament carrying a number of injured players.

Teams such as England, South Africa, New Zealand and hosts France have had to make late changes after losing key player.

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui will be fortunate to have the full capacity of players available for their opener against Wales.