No mental baggage for Kerevi against ABs

Fiji-born blockbusting Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi has revealed that he will not carry mental baggage and is not feeling the weight as they prepare to face the All Blacks in their third Rugby Championship match on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has been away in Japan plying his trade for Suntory Sungoliath and hasn’t played against the New Zealanders for a while now.

Kerevi counts key All Blacks Beauden Barrett and Damien McKenzie amongst his Suntory Sungoliath teammates who will ignite fire to the All Blacks squad this week.

“I have the advantage of the mentality I take into the game,” Kerevi said, rugby.com.au reports.

“I play overseas in Japan and the last couple of years I’ve come in, I have no weight on my shoulders. The boys have played them (New Zealand players) but I come in fresh just wanting the opportunity to play against world-class players. “

“I haven’t lost against them or won against them throughout the first six, seven months and when I come here it’s a fresh start for me every time I play so that’s the advantage of playing overseas.”

Kerevi said he has enjoyed playing with Barrett, who will likely start at fullback and playmaker McKenzie.

“Training with Beaudie and D-Mac I understand the way they want to play the game,” he said.

“Obviously when they step into that black jersey there are systems they have but I understand and know what they like and dislike, just about footy and life.”

While Kerevi is still working his way back to peak form after last year’s ACL injury, he is eager to partner with a new centre after Len Ikitau fractured a scapula in their loss to Argentina.

“We’ve been chopping and changing our 12 and 13s, getting different combinations in and it’s been great for our growth.”

“Everyone is pushing pretty hard for those positions. For myself La (Lalakai) Foketi has been training really well at 12 so the competitive nature drives the standard of the team.”

“We’re pushing each other to be better … we trust each other that whoever gets picked will do the job and we will support them.”

The Wallabies will face the All Blacks at 7.45pm at Melbourne Cricket Ground.