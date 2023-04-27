No minors, Police tell nightclub owners

The Fiji Police Force is warning nightclub owners to refrain from allowing minors into the clubs in the lead up to the Coca-Cola Games this week.

Chief of Operation Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Livai Driu said minors are not allowed to enter the nightclub as stipulated in the law.

ACP Driu said that if their taskforce catches an incident in which nightclubs are allowing minors to enter, rest assured you will be taken to task.

“You should refrain from this. We understand that you want to close your profit margins, but this is not one of the ways you do it.”

He said police, in the past instance, have taken owners to task.

“We have had nightclub owners that have done this, and the full brunt of law and the liquor tribunal have come down hard on these owners.”

“We do not encourage this,” ACP Livai added.