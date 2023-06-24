Saturday, June 24, 2023
No quorum, SODELPA AGM rescheduled

Party's General Secretary, Viliame Takayawa speaks to the media after the SODELPA Talanoa Meeting at the FTA in Suva.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has rescheduled its Annual General Meeting to next Friday, after its meeting today did not meet the quorum as stipulated in the Party’s Constitution.

Speaking to FijiLive, SODELPA General-Secretary Viliame Takayawa said 88 members had registered for today’s meeting; however, the quorum is supposed to be 100 members to conduct the AGM.

Takayawa said upon legal advice from the Party counsels, the SODELPA AGM is will now happen next Friday at 2pm.

Takayawa indicated that it was the late notification from some of its members, that they had faced transportation issues – was one of the reasons that some did not attend the AGM.

He said in the next meeting, sponsors have been established to provide buses to facilitate transportation, next Friday.

“This has been an ongoing issue for SODELPA and that this behavioural changes need to happen if the Party needs to move forward.”

The General-Secretary also indicated that the Party intended to review and amend the Party’s constitution, in order to reflect the Party’s intention to include others as constituents for the Party.

He added that the Party Constitution has been on the agenda for some time now, but nothing has been carried forward today.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
