No raids were conducted at Fiji Airways HQ: Police

The Fiji Police Force has clarified that their officers did not carry out a raid at the Fiji Airways head office.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Sakeo Raikaci said investigators with the use of a search warrant obtained documents in relation to the Waqavuka Financing Limited investigations.

ACP Raikaci said officers were able to obtain the necessary documents in a calm and controlled environment as the staffs were very cooperative.

He added that no raid was conducted as the investigation was known, and that information would be acquired through legal means, which was done yesterday.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
