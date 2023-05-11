No rep from Namosi for GCC meeting

The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs has confirmed that the province of Namosi will not be sending representatives to the Great Council of Chiefs meeting scheduled for this month.

The meeting will take place on 24 and 25 May on the chiefly island of Bau.

Permanent Secretary for i-Taukei Affairs Pita Tagicakirewa said the Minister for i-Taukei Affairs is aware of this and they are still adamant that Namosi will send representatives to the Bose Levu Vakaturaga meeting.

Tagicakirewa said the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs still has that channel of communication open with Namosi for discussions on this matter.

“Numerous attempts have been made by the Minister himself, requesting the Turaga Tui Namosi Ratu Suliano Matanitobua for the province to provide three reps.”

He said all other provinces have submitted their reps except for Namosi.

Ratu Suliano Matanitobua was found guilty to one count of Giving False Information to a Public Servant and Obtaining a Financial Advantage.

He is currently serving his sentence.