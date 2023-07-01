Saturday, July 1, 2023
No room for horseplay, says Raiwalui

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says the Taveuni camp would be no holiday for the 39 member squad.

Raiwalui said the team will need to be focused and there is no room for horseplay.

“We are there to do a job,” Raiwalui said.

“It is a great environment for the team to reconnect, especially away from social media and away from their phones.

Raiwalui said the reason for Taveuni is that it is away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

“You get to really connect with who we are and why we are doing this,”

“We haven’t travelled as a team and have been traditionally based in Suva in the West, its time we took the Flying Fijians out to the islands and out to the people.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
