Monday, July 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

No secrecy in budgetary process: Ditoka

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Sakiasi Ditoka  says there has been no secrecy in the entire budgetary process.

In his contribution to the 2023-24 National Budget debate in Parliament today, Ditoka said the Government was openly discussing the need to increase Value Added Tax to implement the below par revenue performance.

Ditoka said this was backed by the Fiscal Review Committee after carefully assessing the available data both from the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and the Fiji Bureau of Statistics – together with the input gathered from the various public consultations across Fiji.

“Nothing was hidden from the taxpayers of this country. We preached it, and we are living by it.”

Ditoka highlighted that the official rate is 24.1 per cent equating to 208,000 Fijians who live below the poverty line – 75 per cent of those that live below the poverty line are i-Taukei which is approximately 156,000 people and the other 25 per cent which is approximately 52,000 people belongs to other races.

The Minister said the FijiFirst Government had failed to empower every Fiji citizen in order to improve their livelihoods, but instead hand outs which temporarily addressed the symptoms of poverty and left the roots of it very much intact.

“That is why the poverty rate had increased. The People’s Coalition will work towards reducing the poverty rate through sustainable policies and resilient infrastructures,” Ditoka added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Produce the evidence, Prof Prasad t...

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad today demanded evidence...
News

Budget will consolidate finances, r...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the 2023-2024 National Budget i...
2023-24 National Budget

Bala questions credibility of Pacif...

Opposition Member of Parliament Praveen Bala during the 2023-2024 N...
2023-24 National Budget

No safety concerns identified in au...

Assistant Minister for Civil Aviation Alitia Bainivalu has revealed...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Produce the evidence, Prof Prasa...

News
Minister f...

Budget will consolidate finances...

News
Prime Mini...

Bala questions credibility of Pa...

2023-24 National Budget
Opposition...

No safety concerns identified in...

2023-24 National Budget
Assistant ...

This is a bad Budget, claims Bal...

2023-24 National Budget
Opposition...

Biukoto is new Vodafone Fiji CEO...

News
Elenoa Biu...

Popular News

Flying Fijians RWC kit to be lau...

Rugby
The offici...

PM had 49 days to appoint EC mem...

News
Leader of ...

Singh disappointed with Rewa’s f...

Football
Rewa coach...

Chaudhry wants justice for FNPF ...

News
Former Pri...

Defender Laqeretabua signs first...

Football
Junior Bul...

The wealthy will continue to ben...

News
High incom...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Produce the evidence, Prof Prasad tells Bala