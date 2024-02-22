Teen sensation Nabil Begg is yet to seal a deal with OFC Champions League title holders Auckland City.

The 19-year-old attacking forward confirmed to FijiLive today that he is in early discussions with the club and no trial date has been set yet.

Meanwhile, Ba President Azam Ali said they have not been approached yet for Begg’s clearance and the youngster will continue to play for the Men in Black in the meantime.

If the deal goes through then Begg will become the third Fijian player to don the Auckland City jersey.

Former Ba rep Salesh Kumar was the first to represent the club in the 2008-2009 season.

Roy Krishna followed in 2013 and scored Auckland City’s goal in a 2–1 defeat to Raja Casablanca in the FIFA Club World Cup, becoming the first Fijian to score at the finals of a FIFA tournament.