No truth in extra marital allegations, PM assured

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has addressed allegations in various social media platforms of an extra-marital affair between two members of the People’s Coalition Cabinet.

Rabuka in a statement said he has met with both Ministers with regard to the scurrilous allegations and they have assured him that there is no truth in the allegations.

“I am satisfied with the response from both Ministers and I have urged them to focus on their official duties to serve the nation.”

“Cabinet is bound by a Code of Conduct and Ministers undertake under oath administered under the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji to their carry out their duties diligently and without fear or favor.”

Rabuka said he is satisfied with the response of the two Ministers and urges the nation to focus on the task at hand, rather than scurrilous and unproductive speculation on social media.

“Social media has a positive purpose in aiding communications, aiding cooperation between citizens, corporate bodies, NGOs and the international community and I urge responsible use of this form of communication.”

“I trust this will end the speculation and that we will all focus on building up each other and the nation rather than tearing each other down.”