Tuesday, February 13, 2024
North schools closed due to heavy rains

All schools in the Northern Division are closed today, due to adverse weather conditions.

This has been the advised from the Permanent Secretary for Education, Selina Kuruleca.

Kuruleca is also reminding parents and guardians in the Northern Division that their children need to stay indoors and stay away from flooded rivers and drains.

The Divisional Education North officers are in close contact with all the Heads of School, to ensure that all teachers and students of their respective schools are safe.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education Viliame Gavoka has reaffirmed that “the safety of our children, staff and parents are our priority always and in particular during these periods of adverse weather conditions.

Gavoka has also called on members of the public to be safe and adhere to the advisory.

All Heads of School and School Management Committees (SMC) are also reminded to ensure that their schools are secure.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
