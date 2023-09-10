Sunday, September 10, 2023
North to claim 115th cap against Fiji

Photo Courtesy: Simon King/Replay Images

Ospreys’ winger George North will claim his 115th cap in the 2023 Rugby World Cup opener against the Flying Fijians in France on Monday.

North made his first World Cup in 2011 at the age of 19 at his first and France 2023 is his fourth global showpiece.

North will join Jones, Gethin Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gareth Thomas in an elite club of Welshmen to have played in four global tournaments when he takes to the field against Fiji.

Now one of his country’s most senior figures, Wales will need every bit of North’s huge experience and undoubted quality if they are to keep a lid on the rampant Pacific Islanders.

North wins his 115th Welsh cap and makes his 17th World Cup appearance.

North’s World Cup record is impressive after reaching the semi-finals in 2011 and 2019 and suffering a quarter-final defeat by South Africa in 2015.

‘It’s really important for us in terms of trying to create some momentum later in the pool and then hopefully on to the quarter-finals and maybe even further,’ North said of the Fiji game, the Mail reports.

Wales have won all of the meetings since that infamous Nantes loss in 2007.

The match between Wales and Fiji will kick off at 7am in Boudreaux.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
