Northland Tailevu has qualified for the final of the Senior Division of the Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) after 15 long years.

The Dairy Town boys last featured in the final in 2008 where they lost 1-0 in extra time to Tailevu Naitasiri via late Taufiq Ahmed penalty.

Northland Tailevu will meet defending champions Bua in the final at 9.30am.

Bua overcame Nadogo 2-1 in the first semifinal yesterday while Northland Tailevu defeated last year’s finalist Lami 5-3 in the second semifinal.