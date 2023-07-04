Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Not here to impress social media critics: Raiwalui

FIJI Water Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says, one cannot win against critics on social media.

This comes in the wake of a series of posts on social media by a commentator questioning the decisions made by the Flying Fijians to travel to Taveuni and the logistics and activities that surround their camp in Welagi.

The former Flying Fijians skipper said critics can comment all they want, but they have a plan and are building towards forming a strong bond in the team by connecting with Fijians who support the team.

“You can’t win, you stay in a hotel people complain, you stay in the village people complain,” Raiwalui said.

“We are reconnecting with who we are and who we are playing for.” Raiwalui said.

“The boys are enjoying it, coming back to the village environment.” he said.

With the first session out of the way at Welagi Village ground today, Raiwalui said gauging the team’s fitness was the focus.

“The boys worked hard this afternoon; we had a good fitness session to start the day with some more hard work to come.” he said.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
