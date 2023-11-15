Not out of the woods yet: Soko

The National Disaster Management Office is urging all Fijians to refrain from making unnecessary travels as TC Mal slowly leaves the Fiji Group.

This is to allow relevant authorities to work to restore all critical infrastructures that sustained damage during the Category three system.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko said this is to ensure public safety at all times.

“We ask members of the public to stay at home and avoid any unnecessary roaming around affected areas as authorities rush to carry out maintenance works to restore some critical infrastructure that was damaged last night.”

“There have been reports of fallen live power lines and debris obstructing accessibility in parts of the country. We want to reiterate that public safety is of paramount importance to us and this is why we plead with the public to limit any unnecessary travel,” she said.

With flash flooding also expected in flood-prone and low-lying areas in Viti Levu, the NDMO continues to advise the public to take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety during such times.

Soko said that the public must remain vigilant and continue to stay up-to-date with the latest weather updates from the Fiji Meteorological Services.

“Fiji is not out of the woods yet, so please remain on high alert,” she said.