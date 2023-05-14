Nothing has changed, not a witch hunt: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says nothing has changed in the way law enforcement agencies conducts its investigations of cases relating to persons of interest– and that this is not a witch hunt.

Speaking to the media, responding to comments made by the former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama, Rabuka said Police is continuing with the work it is tasked to do, ensuring the safety of all Fijians; maintaining law, order and justice, is afforded to all under Fiji’s legislations.

Bainimrama claimed that his questioning by the Criminal Investigations Department officers is another witch hunt, and it’s time to get away from political harassment.

The former Prime Minister said resources are being wasted in the investigation and this should be on people who need it the most.

Rabuka said that: “the same processes that were in place, is still there doing what they would normally do.”

“No extra effort,” Rabuka said.