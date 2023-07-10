Nothing sinister about FRCS CEO`s exit: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has revealed that there is nothing sinister about the resignation of Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) chief executive Mark Dixon.

Speaking to FijiLive, Prof Prasad praised the outgoing CEO for an excellent job in the last six months –leaving a legacy of a very good strategic plan for the organisation.

Prof Prasad said Dixon continues to work very closely with the Government in a very determined way, and unfortunately he has to leave for personal reasons.

He highlighted that the FRCS will in time call for applications and the organisation will continue to do a good job.

“There are very good people who are already working hard. No issues there.”

“The Government would like to retain capable people in these positions to allow for more continuity, unless the previous Government,” Prof Prasad added.

Last Friday, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service released a statement that Dixon is resigning, effective 31 July.

The Outgoing CEO said it has been a privilege to serve Fiji and the FRCS team over the last 18 months.