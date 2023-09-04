Monday, September 4, 2023
NRL quarterfinalists confirmed

Photo Courtesy: NRL

The top eight teams that will feature in the qualifying finals of the 2023 National Rugby League have been confirmed after the successful completion of 27 Rounds of competition in Australia in the weekend.

The eight teams battling for the Premiership title this year are defending champions and leaders Penrith Panthers, Brisbane Broncos, Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors, Newcastle Knights, Cronulla Sharks, Sydney Roosters and Canberra Raiders.

In the first qualifying final, Fiji Bati veteran Tariq Sims and Tui Kamikamica’s Melbourne Storm will play the Brisbane Broncos at 7.50pm at Suncorp Stadium on Friday.

In the second qualifying final, Sunia Turuva’s Penrith Panthers will take on Marcelo Montoya’s New Zealand Warriors at 6pm at BlueBet Stadium on Saturday.

In the third elimination match, Cronulla Sharks will meet the Sydney Roosters at 9.50pm at PointsBet Stadium in Sydney on Saturday.

In the fourth elimination match, Jacob and Daniel Saifiti’s Newcastle Knights will face Canberra Raiders at 6.05pm at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.

The four teams that will book its spot in the semifinal will feature in Finals Week 2 and Preliminary Round a week later.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
