Sunday, September 17, 2023
NRL semifinalists confirmed

Photo Courtesy: NRL

The four teams that will feature in the semifinals of the 2023 NRL Premiership have been confirmed.

In the first semifinal on Friday, Melbourne Storm will face the defending champions Penrith Panthers on Friday.

The match will kick start at 9.50pm at the Accor Stadium in Sydney.

In the second semifinal, New Zealand Warriors will take on the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday.

The game will kick off at 9.50pm at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, in the second qualifying finals week, the Melbourne Storm edged the Sydney Roosters 18-13 on Friday while the New Zealand Warriors surged to a 40-10 victory over the Newcastle Knights on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
