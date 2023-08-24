Thursday, August 24, 2023
Nurses pay to go up today: Vosarogo

The Acting Minister for Health and Medical Services Filimoni Vosarogo says nurses will not be protesting today and that Fijians can continue to rely on undisrupted medical services around the country.

In a statement released last night, the Acting Minister for Health said Government met with the executives of the Fiji Nurses Association.

“We had a hard talk yesterday. Everything was laid on the table, historical, systemic and legacy issues of the past that needed consideration, urgent or otherwise,” Vosarogo said.

The Ministry of Health together with the Ministry of Finance are working double time to ensure that pays for nurses reflecting their new pay backdated to 1 August is accurately reflected in their pay slips and in what they get.

Vosarogo said any anomalies will be addressed by the Ministry in the subsequent pay, and nurses are urged to report any anomaly that they find in their pay today.

“This is the assurance to the FNA executives by the Minister of Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.”

The Acting Minister said that parties are reminded that consultation and continued dialogue on the most important things concerning nurses should be done periodically and consistently.

The Ministry of Health together with the Fiji Nurses Association is expected to meet again in the next 14 days to reflect on the outcomes of yesterday’s meeting and to map a way forward to avoid disruptions to Fiji’s health system.

Vosarogo has urged parties, to continue to talk.

“If you have not talked periodically in the past, do that now. It is for the well-being and welfare of nurses. They are the frontline personnel who receive the sick and ills of our nation and care for them.”

“Government may not be able to do it all at once, but we can map a future plan of action for them, one that they know and understand that would allow them to enjoy working in the conditions they are exposed to,” Vosarogo added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
