NZ 7s Coach signs with Hurricanes

New Zealand 7s Head Coach Clark Laidlaw has been confirmed as the new Coach of the Hurricanes for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Laidlaw returns to the franchise having been assistant coach from 2013 to 2015, just before his appointment the All Black 7s side in 2017.

Former All Black 7s playmaker and assistant coach Tomasi Cama Junior is set to take over the role from his predecessor.

Cama led the New Zealand 7s team in the final leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Toulouse and London.