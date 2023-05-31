Wednesday, May 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

NZ 7s Coach signs with Hurricanes

New Zealand 7s Head Coach Clark Laidlaw has been confirmed as the new Coach of the Hurricanes for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Laidlaw returns to the franchise having been assistant coach from 2013 to 2015, just before his appointment the All Black 7s side in 2017.

Former All Black 7s playmaker and assistant coach Tomasi Cama Junior is set to take over the role from his predecessor.

Cama led the New Zealand 7s team in the final leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Toulouse and London.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Major sponsor extends stay with Fij...

Swire Shipping has extended its naming rights sponsorship of the Fi...
Fiji Fact 2023

We are in an unpredictable group, s...

Undefeated Rewa coach Roderick Singh says they are drawn in a tough...
Rugby

Sotutu rested for Highlanders clash...

Blues have opted to rest Number 8 Hoskins Sotutu, who shares links ...
Entertainment

50 Cent announces one-off Auckland ...

50 Cent will have a show in Auckland, New Zealand this year as part...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Major sponsor extends stay with ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

We are in an unpredictable group...

Fiji Fact 2023
Undefeated...

Sotutu rested for Highlanders cl...

Rugby
Blues have...

50 Cent announces one-off Auckla...

Entertainment
50 Cent wi...

Motor spirit, premix prices to i...

News
Price of m...

Korea to upscale support for Fij...

News
The Republ...

Popular News

Tennis Fiji receives $15k boost

Sports
Tennis Fij...

Youth remanded over burglary and...

News
A 22-year-...

Framework to guide SCC’s s...

News
Minister f...

Flying Arrows win Gujarati IDC

Football
Flying Arr...

Serve with compassion and dilige...

News
Republic o...

Saifiti to make his 150th NRL ap...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Major sponsor extends stay with Fijian Drua