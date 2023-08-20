NZ Lautoka successfully defends Veterans title

A second-half goal from striker Vishal Lal helped NZ Lautoka beat Nadi Masters 1-0 and successfully defend the 2023 RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings International Veterans Tournament title at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

After a goalless first half, both teams came out firing in the second stanza of the match.

The defending champions played with a lot of determination and confidence while the home side relied more on sheer teamwork and fan support.

Midway into the second half, Lal. a former Suva district rep found the winner.

He also walked away with Most Valuable Player award.

Earlier in the semifinals, NZ Lautoka beat NZ Labasa 1-0 while Nadi Masters beat Nasinu Legends 2-1.