NZ Nadi to make a return in Pacific Cup

Team NZ Nadi will be making a return in the Pacific Community Cup later this month in Auckland after a lapse of two years.

Having featured in 5 Pacific Cup Grand Finals and winning two Pacific Cups under the NZFFI All Stars banner, the side will be taking a new challenge under a new name in this edition of the tournament.

They will be known as the Auckland All Stars.

The side has players like Beniamino Mateinaqara, Samuela Kautoga, Noa Vukica, Abbu Zahid, Sekove Finau, Andrew Naicker and Mohammed Shuiab Khan.

Newly crowned NZFFI IDC winners Tavua will represent the NZFFI All Stars this time around.

Auckland All Stars are in Group A with defending champions Ba, Labasa, USA All Stars and AuFFI All Stars while NZFFI All Stars are in Group B with Suva, Rewa, Manukau All Stars and Queensland All Stars.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
