NZ provides $48.8m in funding to USP

The New Zealand Government yesterday provided a grant of $48.8 million (NZD35.8m) to the University of the South Pacific.

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni after a bilateral meeting with USP President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia said the funding which is for the next five years will enable the university to deliver its strategic plan in a flexible and responsive way.

Minister Sepuloni explained the partnership framework also allows Aotearoa, New Zealand to consider additional support for targeted initiatives that respond to regional priorities, such as of course responding to climate change.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is pleased to already be supporting USP’s contribution to research and to the environmental, economic and social impacts of climate change in the region. We look forward to exploring how else we might support USP to build technical and leadership capacity in this area.”

“I’m excited to look into the future of the USP supported by this partnership with a caliber of learning, teaching and research in the Pacific advanced and enhanced through a focus on Pacific creativity, innovative partnerships and investment and people.”

“We want this partnership to be an example of how to do development differently and we’ll hold each other accountable for delivering on an ambitious agenda on behalf of the students of USP. Today we celebrate a relationship that has endured for over 50 years. Through the inevitable challenges and successes of partnership.”

She highlighted the partnership document is aimed at supporting an enduring and thriving university grounded in the value of Pacific regionalism informed by Pacific knowledge and cultures and led by Pacific people.

“This is a lasting partnership dating from when USB was established in 1968. The new 10-year partnership framework sustains a long view to enable us to be more strategic, consistent, and ambitious for the young people of this region. It also acknowledges the shared values, visions and outcomes that underpin the work we do, allowing us to achieve together what we simply could not do alone.”

“On the basis of mutual accountability, respect to trust, work under this partnership will deliver innovation and excellence within our mutual priorities. The way we work together will be a demonstration of our joint commitment to regionalism and to Pacific lead development.”

“These reflect two of the principles that guide Aotearoa New Zealand’s engagement in the region, as well as knowledge from Waikiki meaning navigating together.”

She added the partnership supports USP to play its part in delivering the 2050 strategy for the Blue Pacific continent and to contribute to member countries’ achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“We are on this journey together and collectively we will work towards our goals and focus towards excellence. We recognise USP as a center of excellence for and ‘Kai Tiaki’ of Pacific knowledge systems and research.”

“The world is changing rapidly, and we must equip our young people to respond to the challenges and opportunities before them nationally, regionally, and on the world stage. USP has served as the incubator and training ground for Pacific leaders for over 50 years and is vital as we continue to invest in the region’s leaders for the future.”