NZ beats Fiji 7-0 to retains title, qualifies for U20 WC

New Zealand successfully retained ts OFC Under 19 Women’s Championship after drubbing Fiji 7-0 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tonight.

In doing so the Kiwis have qualified for the FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia next year.

The thrilling encounter between the arch-rivals kept the fans on the edge of their seat despite New Zealand beating Fiji 3-0 in the opening Pool B match on 22 June.

The Kiwis came out firing from the opening minute of the match and dominated both the stanzas of the match while putting the Fijians to the test in all aspects of the game.

New Zealand could have taken the lead in the fourth minute through Kiara Bercelli as she sneaked past Fiji’s defenders but her shot went inches out of the goalmouth.

Fiji’s skipper Adi Litia Bakaniceva and her cousin Kasanita Tabua combined to out Pijila Kilaiwaca upfront but the New Zealand midfielders stopped her mid-way.

Captain Manaia Elliott broke the deadlock in the 12th minute after beautifully controlling a long pass from Helena Errington and Elliott powered right into the net which goalkeeper Mereseini Waqali jumped to stop but she fell short.

Soon after the match took a halt as Waqali needed medical attention before match official Shama Maemae from the Solomon Islands called for a restart.

Few minutes later, Fiji received their first free kick in the match when New Zealand’s Ella McCann fouled Narieta Leba and Alesa Cokanasiga took the free kick but booted it out of the goalmouth.

26 minutes past the clock, head coach Angeline Chua made the first change in the match pulling out Sereana Naweni and slotted in Evivi Buka at right back.

Lanky Elliott doubled the lead for New Zealand from a Helena Errington free kick which Waqali caught and dropped the ball right in front of an unmarked Elliot and she footed it into the net in the 30th minute.

In the 40th minute, the match official flashed the first yellow card of the match to Fiji’s Narieta Leba for a foul play on a New Zealand player.

One minute later, New Zealand struck again and this time a defensive blunder in Fiji’s defence opened up an opportunity for Ella McCann to just tip the ball into the net.

Fiji was temporarily down to 10 players late in the injury minutes of half time, when Leba was driven off the field after she sustained a severe ankle injury.

The New Zealanders impressively led 3-0 at the break.

Early in the second half, Chua made four quick changes fielding in Seruwaia Laulaba, Laisani O’Connor, Adi Mateni and Rosi Marama in place of Leba, Rebecca McGoon, Kasanita Tabua and Irinieta Wati to strengthen their midfield and more depth to their defence.

The visitors continued with their fine form in the second spell and threatened the Fijian defence through Ruby Nathan but this time the ball landed into the hands of an alert Waqali.

In the 53rd minute, Nathan pulled her seventh goal of the tournament and fourth one for New Zealand after she pounced on a long floating pass from Zoe McMeeken while Waqali was left lying in the ground leaving the Fiji goalmouth open.

After a foul by the New Zealand defenders on Fiji’s US-born midfielder Preeya Singh, Fiji was awarded a free kick which Bakaniceva took but Aimee Feinberg-Danieli jumped in the air to collect the ball.

On the other hand, New Zealand coach Leon Birnie made three back-to-back changes putting Charlotte Mortlock, Alexis Cook and Lara Colpi in place of goalscorers McCann, Elliot and Kiara Bercelli.

The fresh legs of Lara Colpi immediately created a huge impact in the match sending in a through pass to Nathan and she slammed the ball into the roof of the net ensuring New Zealand seal its spot in the World Cup in the 67th minute.

Three minutes later, New Zealand’s Rebekah Trewitt copped a yellow card for a foul play on Fiji’s Angeline Rekha.

Fiji failed to resist New Zealand’s pressure as Zoe Benson took a powerful shot which Waqali pushed it away landing it on the foot of Charlotte Mortlock and she pounced onto the ball furthering their lead.

Two minutes later, New Zealand won a penalty when Waqali missed the ball and clipped onto Nathan in the penalty box.

Co-captain Emma Pinjenburg made no mistake in the penalty and slotted it into the net to seal the victory.

Fiji: Mereseini Waqali (GK), Sereana Naweni (Evivi Buka), Adi Litia Bakaniceva (C), Asela Cokanasiga, Pijila Kilaiwaca, Irinieta Wati (Rosi Marama), Narieta Leba (Seruwaia Laulaba), Rebecca McGoon (Laisani O’Connor), Kasanita Tabua (Adi Mateni), Preeya Singh, Angeline Rekha.

Subs: Rosalain Saraphina (GK), Auhtum Underwood (GK), Timaima Ana, Risha Naresh, Sonia Alfred, Nisita Bhan, Talica Tagi.

New Zealand: Aimee Feinberg-Danieli (GK), Ella McMillan, Marie Green, Zoe McMeeken, Ruby Nathan, Helena Errington, Manaia Elliott (C) (Lara Colpi), Kiara Bercelli (Alexis Cook), Emma Pijenburgh, Ella McCann, Rebekah Trewhitt.

Subs: Charlotte Eagle (GK), Suya Hearing, Danielle Canham.