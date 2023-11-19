Sunday, November 19, 2023
NZ U23 pair in All Stars Pac Cup squad

Photo Courtesy: NZFFI Media

New Zealand Under 23 stars Aaryan Raj and Luis Toomey have been included to bolster the NZFFI All-Stars squad for the 2023 Pacific Community Cup which will be held in Auckland next week.

NZFFI IDC champs Tavua FC which features in the tournament as NZFFI All-Stars will be boosted by the services of Fiji Under 23 goalkeeper Aydin Mustahib, former Rewa midfielder Ivan Kumar and experienced seasoned campaigners Alvin Avinesh and Salesh Kumar.

Team director Reginald Prasad confirmed the Amit Prakash coached side is blending youthful energy with seasoned expertise.

Former Nadi rep Waisake Tabucava, who has won four Pacific Cup titles has been included in the squad with former Nadroga rep Shivneel Sharma.

The guest players included in the team are Samoa’s Lupe FC star Jake McCoy, Manurewa FC standouts Connor Probert and Dylan Morris with Malcolm Young from the ULS in the US.

The NZFFI All-Stars will open their campaign against Suva at 9.15pm on Wednesday at Bill McKinley Park in Auckland.

NZFFI All-Stars: Aaron Prasad, Aaryan Raj, Aayush Kumar, Akash Prasad, Alvin Avinesh, Ashutosh Dass, Aydin Mustahib, Connor Probert, Dylan Morris, Isaac Kumar, Ivan Kumar, Jake McCoy, Luis Toomey, Malcom Young, Mohammed Raheem, Navnish Singh, Reinal Singh, Ronald Prasad, Salesh Kumar, Shivneel Sharma, Usaamah Hakim, Waisake Tabucava.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
