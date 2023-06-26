Monday, June 26, 2023
NZ wallops PNG, books quarters spot

Defending champion New Zealand has qualified for the quarterfinals of the OFC Under 19 Women Championship after thrashing 11-0  Papua New Guinea in their second Group B match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

 The eight-time winners got off to the perfect start, taking the lead in only the third minute through Manaia Elliott before Alexis Cook scored a hat-trick of goals.

New Zealand continued to pile on more goals through Helena Errington and Zoe Benson bagged her double.

Papua New Guinea denied New Zealand from scoring further goals just eight minutes before the break when Errington struck but this time the PNG defenders stood firm in diverting the ball away.

The Kiwis led 7-0 at the break.

Just under three minutes into the second half, Benson completed her hat-trick while Cook added her fourth and Errington added her second to seal the win.

The second team to qualify from the Group will be decided from the match between Papua New Guinea and host nation Fiji on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tahiti and Cook Islands played to a 0-0 draw.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
