ODPP seeks more time in murder case

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has requested for time to file more information and disclosures in the nightclub assault case which resulted in the death of Alipate Baleilakeba Tuivaga on 26 March, 2023.

Eroni Leone and Tevita Racule appeared in the High Court in Suva today before Justice Deepthi Amaratunga.

The pair is alleged to have assaulted Tuivaga, causing his death.

Counsel of both accused persons did not object to the request for more time from the DPP lawyer.

Eroni Leone is represented by Suva lawyer Sitiveni Rakanikoda, while Tevita Racule is represented by Legal Aid.

Both have been further remanded and the matter has been adjourned to 16 May.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
