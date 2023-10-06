ODPP staffs pay final respects to Toganivalu

The body of the late Ratu David-George Toganivalu was brought for the last time to his Office, as colleagues paid their final respects around the ODPP building on Gladstone Road.

Amongst the bystanders and paying his respects was Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga.

The cortège stopped over for a brief moment before proceeding to his home in Taro, Bau.

A statement released by the Office said that he, ODPP family is saddened by the untimely death of the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Ratu David.

“During his term at the ODPP made a great impact in the lives of the ODPP staff. He displayed great leadership and believed in equal opportunities for all.”

“His untimely death is a tragic loss to his family, friends, staff and colleagues. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. The ODPP staff stands in solidarity with the late Ratu David Toganivalu’s family in this difficult time,” the statement said.

The funeral service to honour and remember the late Ratu David will be held tomorrow at 10am at the Taro Methodist Church.