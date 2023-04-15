ODPP will provide legal advice

Police have indicated that all official complaints received, where all the persons of interest concerned have been brought in, interviewed, and the investigation files were submitted to the ODPP for their legal advice.

In a statement yesterday, Chief of Intelligence and Investigations, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci said that the investigation process is such that when a report is lodged, investigators gather as much relevant evidence and statements before persons are brought in for questioning.

Rakaci said that after such process, the file is then sent to the DPP’s office for legal advice.

“The Fiji Police Force does not wish to pre-empt charges until and unless ODPP provides the legal advice on the charges to be laid against the individual person of interest. The Fiji Police Force will not make further comments on the issue,” he added.