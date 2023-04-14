Friday, April 14, 2023
OFC reschedules Beach soccer 

The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) has rescheduled the Beach Soccer Nations Cup to be played from 21-26 of August at Papeete in Tahiti this year.

The tournament was initially scheduled to take place from 19-24 of June.

The Federation Tahitienne de Football (FTF) has been working with the local government department managing the Beach Soccer pitch to upgrade the sand.

OFC reports that it was noted some additional renovations would be needed to meet international standards.

The OFC Competitions department has been assured the pitch will be ready by mid-August.

Following this consultation, the OFC Executive Committee has made the decision to postpone this competition to allow it to be held in an optimal manner.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
