Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Officer, 3 juveniles charged with sexual offences

A Police officer and three juveniles were charged for serious sexual crimes last month.

According to the statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the officer, a 45-year-old, was charged with indecent assault of his 31-year-old wife.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 3-year-old cousin while in another incident, a 16-year-old boy was charged with three counts of rape of a 13-year boy from his school.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man were charged with the rape and indecent assault of a 12-year-old girl.

The 17-year-old boy was the victim’s uncle.

There were 26 people charged with a total of 63 counts of sexual offences in April.

The offences were rape (40), defilement (2) indecent assault (4) and sexual assault (17).

There were 24 victims of whom 12 victims were under the age of 18 years and there were 12 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
