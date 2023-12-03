Sunday, December 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Officer charged for obtaining a financial gain

A Fisheries Officer with the Ministry of Fisheries appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court on Thursday charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) with one count of Obtaining A Financial Gain.

It is alleged that between 1 October 2019 and 30 November 2019, Tomasi Peckham whilst being a Fisheries Officer at the Ministry of Fisheries, received funds for a Training conducted from 29 October 2019 to 1 November 2019 and failed to reimburse the funds backs to the Ministry, and as a result of that conduct obtained a financial advantage in the sum of FJD $5,587.50 for himself knowing that he was not eligible to receive that financial advantage.

State Counsel Arieta Vaganalau informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Resident Magistrate Pulekeria Low granted a non-cash bail bond of $500 and ordered Peckham not to re-offend whilst on bail.

Peckham was also ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and not to change his residential address without first informing the Court.

The matter has been adjourned to 29 January 2023.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Taxi driver found dead in Lautoka

Two teams of investigators are pursuing leads into the case of inte...
News

Ex Housing staff charged with bribe...

A former Assistant Technical Officer of the Ministry of Housing and...
News

Fiji leads charge for ambitious cli...

Fiji's Chief Negotiator, Ambassador Amena Yauvoli has emerged as a ...
2023 Pacific Games

Rainibogi named Best Male Athlete o...

Weightlifter and Team Fiji’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony, T...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Taxi driver found dead in Lautok...

News
Two teams ...

Ex Housing staff charged with br...

News
A former A...

Fiji leads charge for ambitious ...

News
Fiji's Chi...

Rainibogi named Best Male Athlet...

2023 Pacific Games
Weightlift...

G77, China key players in Global...

News
Prime Mini...

LTA Examiner charged with abuse ...

News
A Vehicle ...

Popular News

More arrested in drug raids arou...

News
More arres...

Consistent messaging is required...

News
Leader of ...

FEO awaits findings on 2022 elec...

News
The Fijian...

No deal, AG to write to IPC: Kam...

News
Acting Pri...

Fijiana beats South Africa in th...

Dubai 7s
Fijiana ha...

First tournament is always excit...

Rugby
South Afri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Taxi driver found dead in Lautoka