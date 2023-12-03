Officer charged for obtaining a financial gain

A Fisheries Officer with the Ministry of Fisheries appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court on Thursday charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) with one count of Obtaining A Financial Gain.

It is alleged that between 1 October 2019 and 30 November 2019, Tomasi Peckham whilst being a Fisheries Officer at the Ministry of Fisheries, received funds for a Training conducted from 29 October 2019 to 1 November 2019 and failed to reimburse the funds backs to the Ministry, and as a result of that conduct obtained a financial advantage in the sum of FJD $5,587.50 for himself knowing that he was not eligible to receive that financial advantage.

State Counsel Arieta Vaganalau informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Resident Magistrate Pulekeria Low granted a non-cash bail bond of $500 and ordered Peckham not to re-offend whilst on bail.

Peckham was also ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and not to change his residential address without first informing the Court.

The matter has been adjourned to 29 January 2023.