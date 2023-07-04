Tuesday, July 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Officers did not assault juvenile: Police

The Fiji Police Force has refuted claims circulating on social media that officers had assaulted a juvenile whilst escorting him to the Totogo Police Station.

A Police statement issued today said the juvenile was found begging in town and was warned to leave, when he swore at the officers.

“When the officers walked towards him informing him that he would be taken to the Police Station where Social Welfare and the child’s parents would be contacted, he started screaming, refusing to cooperate with the officers.” The statement said.

“We have internal disciplinary mechanisms to deal with officers, if reports are received of the abuse of authority.”

The statement said that the Police officers were merely conducting their duties in clearing Suva of anyone found loitering at night.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

PM calls COC meet to deliberate EC ...

The Prime Minister and Constitutional Offices Commission Chair Siti...
Rugby

Jacks come to FRU’s aid for d...

The Fiji Rugby Union’s burden in funding for the team apparel at th...
Entertainment

Actress Kajol to debut in Web Serie...

Versatile Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan is set to make her debut i...
Entertainment

Jawan, MI7 trailer to release on sa...

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan’s trailer will attach to the prints of...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

PM calls COC meet to deliberate ...

News
The Prime ...

Jacks come to FRU’s aid fo...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Actress Kajol to debut in Web Se...

Entertainment
Versatile ...

Jawan, MI7 trailer to release on...

Entertainment
Shah Rukh ...

Kulas better defence, finishing ...

Football
Digicel Yo...

Fans turnout boosts team morale:...

Rugby
FIJI Water...

Popular News

$51.7m allocated to Multi-ethnic...

News
The Minist...

RFMF committed to upholding the ...

News
Republic o...

Rabuka’s motion withdrawn from o...

News
Prime Mini...

$2M to support beautification of...

2023-24 National Budget
The Govern...

Blues to celebrate Fiji FACT vic...

Fiji FACT 2023
Fiji FACT ...

Hayne sparks up in prison emerge...

NRL
Former Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

PM calls COC meet to deliberate EC positions