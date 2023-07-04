Officers did not assault juvenile: Police

The Fiji Police Force has refuted claims circulating on social media that officers had assaulted a juvenile whilst escorting him to the Totogo Police Station.

A Police statement issued today said the juvenile was found begging in town and was warned to leave, when he swore at the officers.

“When the officers walked towards him informing him that he would be taken to the Police Station where Social Welfare and the child’s parents would be contacted, he started screaming, refusing to cooperate with the officers.” The statement said.

“We have internal disciplinary mechanisms to deal with officers, if reports are received of the abuse of authority.”

The statement said that the Police officers were merely conducting their duties in clearing Suva of anyone found loitering at night.