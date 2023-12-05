Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Officers urged to step up and deliver results

The Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu has called on his officers to step up and deliver services expected of them as a professional institution.

Speaking to officers during his Divisional Operations Readiness Checks in the Eastern Division, ACP Driu stressed that excuses and the failure to provide services would not be condoned during the busy festive season, as it was impacting perception and diminishing respect for policing.

He said the public do not want excuses – They want actions and results.

“The majority of the complaints received about our service or officers stem from excuses. Placing the interests of the people we serve first, requires consistency, professionalism and getting the basics right.”

“We get this right, we should decrease complaints against police and service, improve police/public relations, and community support towards community policing and crime prevention efforts should fall into place”.

ACP Driu also put senior officers and those in supervisory roles on notice.

“It will be a busy time for operations, and for those of you in leadership positions, you need to step up and do justice to those ranks. Hold your men accountable, as we will hold you accountable. If we are to Restore the Blue Culture of policing, we have to clean up our house first, as all efforts of building trust with the community will be futile if we do not have officers with the right attitudes.”

“Talk to your men, continue to mentor them, and remind them that no one is indispensable in this organization, as we are all answerable to the law,” Driu said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
