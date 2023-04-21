Friday, April 21, 2023
FNPF to consider offshore investments

The Fiji National Provident Fund is looking at offshore investments to maximize its investment portfolios and outputs, in line with its strategic priorities.

Highlighting this at the National Economic Summit in Suva yesterday, FNPF Board Chair Daksesh Patel said it is important that the Fund invest offshore to diversify its risks.

He said there are limited investment opportunities in Fiji and the Fund is exploring investing offshore.

“There are only a few places the Fund can go and find its place, therefore offshore investment for the fund becomes very important to enhance member’s returns.”

He also mentioned that they are working closely with various international superannuation funds to explore the option of jointly investing with them.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
