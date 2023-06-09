Old war horses lead Labasa’s campaign

Two of the oldest players registered for the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT will spearhead Labasa FC’s campaign at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

41-year-old goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau and 40-year-old attacking utility Taniela Waqa will guide the Babasiga Lions with wealth of playing experience.

Interestingly, the two players also played alongside current coach Thomas Vulivuli in Navua during his prime days and the trio also won a gold medal for Fiji at the 2003 South Pacific Games in Suva.

Other veteran players that will take the field in the tournament are Suva’s Meli Codro and Nadi’s Ame Votoniu, who are both aged 38.

Meanwhile four exciting matches will be played on the opening day.

Esy Cool Nadi will take on Security System Management Inc / Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitaisiri at 1.30pm, Rooster Chicken Ba will face Rivertubing Fiji / Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua at 3.30pm, host and defending champions Container Haulage PTE Ltd, Extra Supermarket and All Freight Logistics Suva will clash against Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka at 5.30pm while AK Plumbing/ Glamada Rewa will battle it out against Extra Supermarket Labasa at 8pm.