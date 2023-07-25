Olympic qualifiers next for golden Rainibogi

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Taniela Rainibogi, has set his sights on the 2024 Paris Olympic Qualification.

Rainibogi snatched 163kg and 200kg in the clean and jerk for a new total of 263kg and revealed that he had to gain adequate weight to participate in the event.

“There’s a world Championship in September and it’s going to be the Olympic Qualification. I need 20 more kilos to qualify for the Olympics. It’s going to be challenging because during training injuries occur and I have to look after myself and try to focus on rehabs.”

“My preparation for the Commonwealth Championship was tough. I had to gain more weight because I was underweight and had to overcome niggling injuries.”

“This was my second time competing in the Games. The first time I didn’t do well but this time, I promised myself that I will do better.”

The 24-year-old also won a bronze medal for Fiji in the Men’s 96 kg final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year and said he battled against top Weightlifters at the Championship.

“Some of the competitors I went up against were Olympians and some had already won at the Commonwealth Games.”

“It was tough and they were definitely big and powerful lifters but I tried and did what I could.”

“It’s possible to win a medal but it takes a lot of sacrifices and commitment. Nothing is impossible.”