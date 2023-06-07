Olympic Torch arrival date to Fiji confirmed

The Ball, ‘Football’s Olympic Torch’, will arrive in Fiji on the 7 of June and will travel around the country until the 19th.

The Ball is making its way around the globe from Battersea Park in London, where the first official football match was played, to Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, where the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will begin on July 20, 2023.

Its arrival in Fiji will explore gender equality through football and investigate how this sport-crazy country is dealing with the consequences of climate change.

Spirit of Football aims to connect climate change and sport to encourage Fijians to come together to talk about the impacts of a changing climate on their lives and the games they love to play.

Accordingly, Spirit of Football’s team will be running workshops with our partner Fiji Locally Managed Marine Area (FLMMA) that foster discussion about fair play, gender equality and climate with both youth and women in the Fijian fishing communities and also in schools in Fiji.

Its aim with the help of the Fijian Football Association is to explore how football is playing its part to help make a positive social difference in Fijian society and also how it can do even more.

The Ball in Fiji is being supported by the German Embassy of New Zealand and the Swedish Postcode Foundation.