Olympics is the focus: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings is adamant that the Olympic Games qualification remains the top focus.

The Fiji 7s team is now in reach of a qualifying spot with two tournaments in the World Sevens Series to go.

“I think the good thing is that we are keeping the consistency,” Gollings said.

Gollings was proud that the team came away with a silver and bronze medal at the previous HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series leg.

Fiji has so far won two gold medals – both from the Hong Kong 7s legs of the series and three Bronze Medal wins in Sydney, Los Angeles and Singapore.

“I think the real positive is that we came away with a silver and a bronze.

“In the last two weeks, we actually put ourselves 18 to 19 points ahead of who the contenders are in the fourth position.”

The dual Olympic gold medalists arrived back in the country yesterday and will prepare for the Toulouse 7s next month.