Wednesday, April 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Olympics is the focus: Gollings

Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings.

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings is adamant that the Olympic Games qualification remains the top focus.

The Fiji 7s team is now in reach of a qualifying spot with two tournaments in the World Sevens Series to go.

“I think the good thing is that we are keeping the consistency,” Gollings said.

Gollings was proud that the team came away with a silver and bronze medal at the previous HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series leg.

Fiji has so far won two gold medals – both from the Hong Kong 7s legs of the series and three Bronze Medal wins in Sydney, Los Angeles and Singapore.

“I think the real positive is that we came away with a silver and a bronze.

“In the last two weeks, we actually put ourselves 18 to 19 points ahead of who the contenders are in the fourth position.”

The dual Olympic gold medalists arrived back in the country yesterday and will prepare for the Toulouse 7s next month.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Smuggling an ongoing issue for pris...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says contrabands or the smuggling of...
Football

FFA goes big on Melanesian Cup expe...

Fiji Football Association says it is investing money to the tune of...
News

Govt approves QVS renovation works

The Government has endorsed the second amendment to the grant agree...
NRL

Kikau back for Eels showdown

Canterbury Bulldogs enforcer Viliame Kikau has returned to the star...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Smuggling an ongoing issue for p...

News
Prime Mini...

FFA goes big on Melanesian Cup e...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Govt approves QVS renovation wor...

News
The Govern...

Kikau back for Eels showdown

NRL
Canterbury...

Hamstring forces Ravalawa to the...

NRL
St George ...

Vanuatu ready to face Fiji in Fu...

Football
Vanuatu is...

Popular News

Navua aims to bounce back in DFP...

Football
Underdogs ...

12-month amnesty period for rate...

News
Cabinet ap...

Social pension will not be reduc...

Fiji Parliament
The Minist...

Trio to lead Fiji U15 in New Zea...

Football
Three play...

Hamstring forces Ravalawa to the...

NRL
St George ...

Nasau cops one match ban for cha...

Rugby
Kaiviti Si...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Smuggling an ongoing issue for prison facilities