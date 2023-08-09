One step at a time, says Raiwalui

With the Pacific Nations Cup in the cabinet Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui said with it phase one of their targets towards Rugby World Cup has ended.

Raiwalui who has three wins under his belt heading into France said they are taking one step at a time.

“We are really focused about each game and the next phase, this was the end of phase one,” Raiwalui said in the post-match conference after their 35-12 win over Japan.

“We had a preparation focus, we began with a camp in Taveuni, starting in humble abodes and getting back to our roots and the connection of who we were.

“We have really worked hard in building the teams spirit and the teams physical preparations.

“We are very proud to get the three wins but we understand what the main focus is.”