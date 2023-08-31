One task at a time, says Raiwalui

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have shifted their focus towards their opening match against Wales in the 2023 Rugby World Cup next month after creating history in Twickenham over the weekend.

Fiji being a tier two nation stunned England 30-22 in their second warm-up match and Head coach Simon Raiwalui said he is proud of the entire team.

“It was a historic day in Twickenham but we have moved on. I’m super proud of the players and staff.”

“We have been grounded from the beginning and it’s one of our priorities. Each week is a place to mark where we are. We are at week eight and look each week at a time.”

“Because we have worked hard and honored our values, we are at a good place, we are grounded, we understand the task and we’ll prepare accordingly for the Wales match.”

While the Flying Fijians have moved to the seventh spot in the World Ranking, Raiwalui said this is an extra motivation for the team ahead of the Wales match in France.

“We have our goals in place and the focus shifts to the first game against Wales in the World Cup.”

“It’s been a tough campaign but we have pushed the players to their limit and done three-four days of training and there has never been any complaint.”

“We understand the expectation of our fans and people back home but its one game at a time for us.”

Fiji will kick start its Rugby World Cup campaign against Wales at 7am on 11 September.