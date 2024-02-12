Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Online application for scholarships to close Friday

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service are advising students that no scholarship processing will take place after this Friday, February 16.

In a statement, TSLS Chief Executive Hasmukh Lal said the new online account creation for scholarship applications for the 2024 Academic Term One closed last Friday.

Lal said those students who have created scholarship application accounts can continue to update and complete their applications by Friday.

As of February 9, 7966 applications were successfully completed and submitted for processing.

Lal said there are still applications that are in incomplete status from the applicant’s end.

He said TSLS has made various attempts to remind the students to complete.

“TSLS is reminding students that not every applicant qualifies for a scholarship, which is based on the publicly available eligibility criteria, and as per past trends, some applicants who create their accounts do not complete their applications.

“Those who do not meet the eligibility criteria for degree programmes have the option of taking up skills qualifications at Certificate III, IV, and Diploma Level 5.

As of last Friday, TSLS has made 4712 offers for academic term one, and Lal says this number is expected to increase with the close of processing on February 16th.

There are, 9148 continuing sponsored students for 2024.

A total of 8720 awards are available in the current financial year, and a budget of $55.5 million is allocated for new students.

A budget of $92.7 million is set aside for existing, 9148 sponsored students who will continue their studies in the 2024 academic year.

Lal indicated that TSLS has noted an increased number of applications and scholarship offers for Academic Term One this year compared to the past two years.

He said the online application portal provided a convenient platform for applicants to register and apply for scholarships.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
