Online scammers are attacking everyone

Online scammers are not just targeting certain segments of the communities or the most vulnerable but are on the same platforms that we are all on and are attacking everyone.

Highlighting this during the Attorney-General’s conference in Nadi, Director General Digital Transformation at the Ministry of Communications, Tupouatua Baravilala said this is why we need to be advocates for cyber hygiene practices in our communities.

“We cannot rely on enforcement alone. The best defence against scams is an alert, vigilant and discerning people.”

She said with the global economic conditions, we should anticipate more scams.

“The key is to spot it and not fall prey to it.”

“This is why we need to ensure that we are obtaining the correct information from trusted sources like the social media handles and websites of the Fiji Government and the Scam Task Force Members.”

“Additionally, there is a need to relook at digital literacy and digital education campaigns and ensure that it is tailored to diverse audiences and is culturally sensitive. This is an area of focus.”

Baravilala said scams are beginning to evolve and be more sophisticated.

“We saw the setting up of physical offices by agents for some of these scams.”

“Scammers are now using Artificial Intelligence to further mask themselves and abroad, we see AI being used to mimic the voices of loved ones in distress or make the scam more convincing.”

“Therefore, we need to be vigilant.”

“As scammers and cyber criminals continue to advance and evolve in their tactics, we need to collectively coordinate our efforts to stop their activities.”

“With this as our North Star, the Government set up the Scam Task Force – which is the first of its kind –, to coordinate government, law enforcement, and the private sector to combat scams.”

“This Task Force is led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications; or the Permanent Secretary for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications.”

“The Task Force includes the: Fiji Police Force; Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission; Consumer Council of Fiji; Online Safety Commission; Reserve Bank of Fiji; and Office of the Solicitor-General.”

She said given that most fraudulent activities are centered around fake accounts and businesses posing as legitimate financial institutions, additional members can be co-opting into the Task Force, such as the Financial Intelligence Unit, Commercial Banks and Telecommunication service providers.