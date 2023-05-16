Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Only 1 round of Skipper Cup this season

The Fiji Rugby Union’s Skipper Cup competition has been shortened to one round for the 2023 season.

Only seven matches will be played instead of the regular 14 round-robin home and away format.

No development teams apart from the Under-19 grade will compete in this year’s Skipper Cup.

This was released in a Fiji Rugby Union circular to all affliated Unions, with reasons being the costs and expenses of maintaining a lengthy competition.

The Vanua Championship has also been shortened to three rounds.

The Skipper Cup begins on July 8th.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
