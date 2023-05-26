Friday, May 26, 2023
Only 5 teams to compete in women’s OCL

Only five teams will compete at the inaugural Oceania Football Confederation Champions League in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea this year.

OFC has confirmed that New Zealand’s representative Eastern Suburbs AFC has withdrawn from the tournament and for that reason, the format has changed from two pools of three teams to a round-robin.

The five competing teams are Hekari United FC, Fiji’s Labasa Women FC, Kiwi FC, Koloale FC and AS Academy Féminine, with all matches being played at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.

The Women’s Champions League will kick off on 1 June.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
