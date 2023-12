Only 6 clubs will feature in the 2023 National Club Championship which will be played from this Thursday to Sunday at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Suva.

In Group A are Lami Rangers, Mega FC of Taievu Naitasiri and Police FC of Ba.

Group B has Nadroga’s Green Star FC, Classy FC of Nasinu and Nausori United from Rewa.

Top finishers from each group will battle in the final on Sunday.