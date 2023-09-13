Only Easter weekend for religious tourneys: Yusuf

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf has made it clear that religious tournaments will be sanctioned by the parent body if they fall in the Easter weekend.

Yusuf said this will be implemented from next year as religious tournaments falling outside the long weekend affects the Fiji FA competitions calendar.

He said they will not allow any religious organisation in Fiji to host tournaments in July, August, September and October as this affects districts in the weekly League games and tournament preparations.

He added that Fiji FA will continue to support the religious tournament with referees and necessary expertise.

He has also urged religious organisations to comply with the rules and regulations set up by the Association on hosting their tournaments on the given weekend.