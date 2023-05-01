Only four DFPL matches this weekend

Only four Digicel Fiji Premier League matches will be played this weekend with Suva and Ba on a BYE.

Labasa will host Nadroga at 1.30pm at Subrail Park on Saturday.

Three matches will be played on Sunday at 3pm.

Navua will face Lautoka at the Uprising Sports Centre while Nadi will take on Tailevu Naitasiri while Tavua will battle leaders and unbeaten Rewa at Garvey Park.

Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal said the Suva vs Ba match has been deferred as the Whites have been given a one-week break to prepare for the OFC Champions League in Vanuatu which will be played from 14 to 27 May.

He said Suva is expected to leave the country next Monday.