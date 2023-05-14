Sunday, May 14, 2023
Strengthen Fiji- India ties: Singh

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Shri P.S. Karthigeyan speaks during the 74th Republic Day of India. Photos courtesy of the India in Fiji (High Commission of India, Suva)

India’s State Minister for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is in Fiji this week to celebrate Girmit Day.

In a statement released by the Government, they said this opportunity provided the two nations to strengthen their ties and development cooperation.

The Minister for External Affairs said the celebrations also provided the opportunity for deliberations on issues of common interest.

The visit will commemorate Fiji and India’s special historical and cultural links that were established when the first Indian indentured labourers arrived in Fiji on 14 May 1879.

Also, Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Shri P.S. Karthigeyan said India is pleased to collaborate with the People’s Coalition Government to commemorate the arrival of the first Girmitiyas.

He commended the Government’s efforts to recognize the sacrifices of Girmitiyas and honour their contribution to Fiji’s national development.

The celebrations and commemorations continue today at different venues across the country.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
